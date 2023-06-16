Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PSN Page Confirms a New Location of the Game

Sony and Insomniac Games are gearing up for the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is set to release at some point in October. However, new information emerges pretty often regarding the future game, although we still have plenty of months to wait for its launch.

According to mp1st, the PSN Page of the game is now available, and it confirms the existence of a new location where the players will get to enjoy their virtual environment.

A new location in New York will be available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Those willing to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will get to explore a new location in New York. To be more precise, we’re talking about Coney Island, which is the city’s amusement park and beach hub, among other locations from Brooklyn and Queens.

If you wish to learn even more about the upcoming game, feel free to check out its description from the PlayStation Store page:

Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat. Explore an expansive Marvel’s New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear.

Unfortunately or not, the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game will be exclusively available for PlayStation 5 consoles. There won’t be even a PC version as far as we know, although we can hope that the situation will change in the near future. Those willing to pre-order the game already have that chance via the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct, or even from a neighborhood retailer.

