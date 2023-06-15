“Everdream Valley” Has a Release Date for Nintendo Switch – Watch Trailer

“Everdream Valley” is a game that launched in late May for PC gamers. It’s now on its way to those who prefer their gaming on Nintendo Switch consoles, and the game can be described in a nutshell as “a farming adventure with a dash of magic.”

In “Everdream Valley,” players have the chance to raise crops, take care of animals, and rebuild in an efficient way.

“Everdream Vallley” arrives on June 23 for Nintendo Switch consoles

Those who are willing to play “Everdream Valley” on the Nintendo Switch console will just have to wait a bit more than a week for that. The information is confirmed by the release date trailer, and you can check it out below:

In “Everdream Valley,” you can embark on an exciting journey as you’ll encounter a charming homestead that requires your care and dedication. There’s an abundance of tasks waiting for you in the game, from tending to a diverse range of fruits and vegetables to nurturing a delightful collection of animals.

You’ll have to safeguard your crops against pesky pests while ensuring your animals are healthy, well-fed, and also entertained. As you strive to maintain your little summer paradise in “Eveerdream Valley,” you can gather resources to repair and expand your haven.

The game offers an exciting open-world adventure where you get to uncover thrilling adventures, encounter new animals, discover collectibles, and unravel the mysterious origins of your enchanting nighttime dreams.

If you want to play “Everdream Valley” on the PC and benefit from the best graphics features that the game has to offer, you must keep in mind the recommended system requirements. These include an Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X for the processor, 16 GB of RAM, as well as a graphics card such as the Nvidia GeForce GTX1060 or the AMD Radeon RX 580.