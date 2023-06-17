Brave Private Web Browser 1.52.126 APK Update Brings Improvements

Browsing can’t possibly be overlooked by software developers, as there are so many alternatives out there! But although the vast majority rely on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Microsoft Edge, a lot of folks seem to forget about how useful the Brave browser can also be.

The new 1.52.126 update has now become available for Brave in the form of both an APK file and APK bundles. It all depends on the user and his needs, as he can choose whatever download option he wants. Luckily, the new update is far from coming empty-handed!

What’s new in Brave Private Web Browser 1.52.126

Grab a paper and a pencil if you want to keep in mind all of the new stuff that the new 1.52.126 update brings to the Brave browser:

The upgrade to Chromium 114 was made.

More options for watching videos, such as the possibility to hide distracting elements such as comments, which will grant a much cleaner viewing experience.

The Brave Search Widget has been improved as well.

If you’re not familiarized with what the Brave browser can do, feel free to consider these additional features:

Free built-in Adblock

Private internet browser with pop-up blocker

Saves data and battery

Sync Bookmarks securely

Free tracking protection

Https Everywhere (for security)

Script Blocker

Private bookmarks

In other words, there’s no use spending time looking for a powerful AdBlock addition in order to get rid of all those pesky ads from the browser.

Here’s a relevant description of the browsing app courtesy of its Google Play Store page:

Be protected with leading privacy and security features such as HTTPS Everywhere (encrypted data traffic), script blocking, cookie blocking, and private incognito tabs. All other browsers fall short of the level of the privacy and security protection that Brave provides.

Feel free to tell us your own opinion about the new update for Brave!