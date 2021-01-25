Microsoft Edge 45.12.4.5125 Update – Faster Mobile Performances and Bug Fixes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Microsoft didn’t have that much success with Internet Explorer, the tech giant has now proved to everyone that it can create a powerful mobile browser with Edge. Microsoft Edge is one of the best mobile browsers that Android users can access and there is no doubt about that, especially when considering the plethora of features that the app offers. To make things even better, Edge is updated regularly with improvements and software tweaks that take its performances to the next level.

Microsoft Edge 45.12.4.5125 Update

The reason why Microsoft Edge is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. As previously mentioned, the developers who are in charge of the mobile browser are constantly looking for new ways to improve its performances and this is exactly what the new 45.12.4.5125 update does.

The new update is available to download via Microsoft’s official OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, we are advising all Edge fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will pop up automatically in the notifications panel.

What’s New?

Edge fans should be pleased to know that the new update focuses on bringing faster mobile surfing experiences to users. Therefore, the update comes with a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks that are boosting the overall performances. That’s not all. The update also comes with bug fixes that are patching various issues.

We also want to highlight that the update introduces the much-anticipated Collections feature. Here is how the feature is described in the patch notes: “Easily collect and organize content as you browse the web — with any of your signed-in devices”. With that said, all Edge fans should make sure to download the update as soon as possible.