Opera Mini 54.0.2254.55735 Beta Update – Major Improvements Now Available for Download

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you enlisted in Opera Mini’s beta program? If that is the case, you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi because a new update is rolling out your way. The update sports the 54.0.2254.55735 beta version number and it’s available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. With that said, today we will check out everything there is to know about the update and the improvements that it brings.

Opera Mini 54.0.2254.55735 Beta Update

Despite being a lightweight browser that is designed to run on older and lower-end smartphones, Opera Mini still benefits from a steady stream of software updates. As previously mentioned, the latest one changes the mobile browser’s version number to 54.0.2254.55735 beta and it is available to download via OTA channels.

If you are not enrolled in the beta program, you should be pleased to know that Opera Mini’s developers are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the program. The only requirement is to be willing to provide the developers with feedback in case you encounter a bug or glitch. Fortunately, that doesn’t happen very often.

What’s New?

The new update for Opera Mini comes with a bundle of software improvements that are aiming to take performances to the next level. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the update introduces bug fixes and software tweaks. While bug fixes might not be as exciting as new features, they are essential. Therefore, we are advising all users to download the update as soon as possible.

Top Opera Mini Features for Android

• Save Data

Save up to 90% of your data and browse faster, even on slow networks, without disrupting your browsing experience. Easily check the status of your daily data savings while Opera Mini’s Smart Browsing automatically selects the browsing mode for your optimal experience.

• Smart Downloading

Automatically scan sites for downloadable video and music files, and download them in the background. Easily locate all your previous downloads and any other files on your device – no more digging around in folders. Smart Downloading is integrated with Opera Mini’s video player and Offline File Sharing, so you can download and share files with friends easily!

• Offline File Sharing

Send and receive files securely without an internet connection or any data usage. Offline File Sharing can transfer images or any other files at high speed, up to 300MB/s, making it the ideal solution for sharing files anywhere! Scan the QR code and share with any other Opera Mini users in seconds.

• Block Ads

Opera Mini has a native built-in ad blocker so you can surf the web without annoying ads, bringing you a completely smooth web browsing experience!

• Customise Your Browser

YOU are the Master of Opera Mini! Customise your browser by choosing your favourite layout, theme, news categories and more. Make your Opera Mini stand out!

• Personalised News

Catch up on both local and global trending news specially tailored for your interests. The rebooted news feed within the Opera Mini browser is powered by our powerful AI news engine. Follow your favourite channels to see topics personalised for you.

• Video Player

Watch & listen live, or download for later. Mini’s video player has a one-handed mode for easy operations on mobile, and is integrated with your Download Manager.