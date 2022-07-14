Microsoft Edge Beta 104.0.1293.21 APK Becomes Available

Microsoft Edge is not only replacing Internet Explorer on many PCs since the legendary 26-year-old browser has been shut down by Microsoft. Many netizens prefer Edge on the smaller displays as well, meaning Android devices.

Microsoft Edge for Android can surely compete with other top mobile browsers that are available out there, such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Safari, and more. You can use Edge by synchronizing your bookmarks and other data with all your devices, which means that it won’t matter too much if you use the browser from either your Android phone or laptop. But just in case you want another reason to use Microsoft Edge on Android, keep reading this article!

Microsoft Edge Beta 104.0.1293.21 APK is available for download

You can already grab the Microsoft Edge Beta 104.0.1293.21 APK via APKMirror right now!

There’s no exact info about what the update brings, but the description sure sounds pretty attractive:

“Want to be one of the first to preview what’s new? The Microsoft Edge preview channels are now available for mobile! This is the Microsoft Edge Beta channel for Android. Your feedback is what helps us improve, so download now and let us know what you think.”

Therefore, don’t be shy and grab that APK! You can choose either one of two download variants, and both require you to have at least Android 6 installed on your device to work. Both variants demand around 100MB of storage space. If you want some help in deciding which one of the two download options fits your needs the most, you can also consult the FAQ section of APKMirror.

Feel free to tell us what you think about the Microsoft Edge Beta 104.0.1293.21 APK if you’ve already installed it! Did it fit your expectations or not?