iPhone 14 Max: Has The Release Been Postponed?

Ross Young, an analyst at Piper Jaffray, said today that the iPhone 14 Max’s manufacturing is behind schedule. As the first 6.7-inch iPhone that is not a “Pro” model, Apple’s iPhone 14 Max is likely to cause some supply chain issues.

The release of the iPhone 14-Max might be postponed

Apple’s Young claims that shipments of panels for the iPhone 14 Max are still significantly behind those for the iPhone 14 Pro. It seems that panel deliveries are still “far behind” what they should be, according to a tweet from Young. Based on data from the August supply chain, Young’s data is reliable.

Supply for the iPhone 14 Pro Max is three times greater than for the iPhone 14 Max, according to Young’s calculations.

Screen size will be shared across both models, but the panels will change. Due to the absence of compatibility for Apple’s variable refresh rate technology, ProMotion, on the iPhone 14 Max, it will be unusable.

If the iPhone 14 Max is delayed, we’ll have to wait and see. According to a May article from Nikkei Asian Review, China’s COVID-19 lockdowns have caused a three-year delay in the development of the iPhone 14 Max. A few hours later, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the manufacturing of the iPhone 14 Max was “under control,” despite the fact that it was running behind.

(1/2)

My latest channel checks suggest that Apple has not changed the shipping plan for the iPhone 14 models since the Shanghai lockdown. iPhone 14 Max is running behind, but it's still under control currently, and suppliers can work overtime to catch up with the schedule. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 26, 2022

Note that both of those studies were released back in May. It’s possible for a lot to happen in two months’ time. A delay or significant supply constraints appear feasible if the iPhone 14 Max panel situation is as bad as Young claims.

Once it goes on sale, the iPhone 14 Max is predicted to be a huge hit. For the first time, a 6.7-inch iPhone from Apple will not be accompanied by the “Pro” price tag and features.