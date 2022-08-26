Microsoft Flight Simulator: Check Out the Official 40th Anniversary Update Trailer

What gamer out there could possibly remain unmoved by the idea of a virtual creation where you get to fly a plane above many huge cities of the world? That’s exactly what Microsoft Flight Simulator has to offer for quite a while. There’s no wonder why we’re just a few months away from celebrating the 40th anniversary of the series.

Back in November 1982, meaning almost four decades ago, the world witnessed the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 1.0 for the IBM PC. The graphics were obviously light-years away from what exists today, but for its time, the simulator was indeed something unseen before. And first of all, it represented the foundation of a huge legacy.

From 1982, more games of the Microsoft Flight Simulator series were released (yes, they are still games in some way). Probably the release of 2021 was the best one.

We certainly cannot forget about the Game of the Year Edition from 2020 of Microsoft Flight Simulator, and here’s what its dedicated Steam page has to say about it:

“The Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year (GOTY) Edition celebrates all the positive feedback, reviews and awards garnered, but it is also a “Thank You” to our fans – new and old – that have made Microsoft Flight Simulator such a phenomenon. Best of all, the Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition will be available as a free update for existing players on PC.”

There are 5 new aircraft available: the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, the VoloCity, the Pilatus PC-6 Porter, CubCrafters NX-Cub, and Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

The simulator allows you to “have the world at your fingertips,” as you fly above 1.5 billion buildings, 37 thousand airports, rivers, mountains, roads, 2 trillion trees, and more.

You can buy Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard Game of the Year Edition from Steam starting at 69.99 euros.