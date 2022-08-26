Should We Expect a Price Increase for Xbox Series X/S As Well? What Microsoft Has to Say

Sony is about to increase the price of its PlayStation 5 console across several markets due to inflation and other economic issues. Therefore, those who will want to buy a PS5 console in the future will have to pay more if they live in the UK, the Middle East, Latin America, Canada, Africa, or Asia. Surprisingly, the price increase is not available for US customers, at least for now.

As a result, it became just a matter of time until people started to worry that Microsoft would implement a similar strategy regarding its Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Microsoft says it will NOT increase prices

Speaking to Windows Central, Microsoft brought the big news that many were waiting for: the tech giant based in Redmond will NOT increase the prices for its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

A Microsoft spokesperson said it crystal clear, as the website mentioned above quotes:

“We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500).”

Of course, the statement doesn’t mean that Microsoft won’t follow suit with Sony’s strategy in the long term. But even so, it makes a lot of gamers out there remain satisfied.

But just to play devil’s advocate, if you’re a hardcore gamer and you haven’t bought yourself an Xbox Series X/S console until now, it most probably means that you never will. You will focus on other gaming machines such as PS5 or a powerful PC. Xbox Series X is already over two and a half years old, and that’s a pretty long time to wait if you’re an Xbox fan who wants the best console from Microsoft. Five hundred bucks is certainly not a fortune. No offense, but that’s how we see the situation. Maybe we’re wrong.

Both PS5 and the latest Xbox console were released in late 2020 as next-generation gaming machines. In other words, you could say that they are somehow “siblings.”