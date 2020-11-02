Moto G 5G Leaked Specs Reveal Snapdragon 750G CPU and Triple-Camera Setup

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Motorola has been constantly launching great smartphones that deliver excellent features and sell for affordable prices. The company is now adding the finishing touches to the highly anticipated Moto G 5G which is going to support 5G, deliver powerful specs and as expected, fit in the budget-friendly category. Even though Motorola doesn’t want to reveal any important info about the upcoming smartphone, we got lucky and Moto G 5G’s full specs sheet was leaked on the web.

Moto G 5G – Leaked Specs

Since Motorola is such a huge company, then it should come as no surprise that it’s quite challenging for the company the keep internal information a secret. A brand-new leak that gives us a look at the Moto G 5G’s specs have surfaced on the web and today we are going to check out everything there is to know about the upcoming smartphone.

Display and Camera Technology

Moto G 5G will ship with a massive 6.66-inch display that uses OLED technology to provide high-quality images. That’s not all. The display also has an impressive refresh rate of 60Hz which makes Moto G 5G a great choice for people who enjoy playing mobile games.

Despite fitting in the budget category, Moto G 5G will still be equipped with a triple-camera setup that snaps incredible photos. The setup features the following specifications: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP. Things don’t end here, Moto G 5G is also equipped with a 16MP front facing selfie camera.

Under the Hood

Moto G 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor. This is an octa-core CPU that delivers fast performances, especially since it’s paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. We also want to highlight that the smartphone will ship with a 5,000 mAh battery and NFC support.