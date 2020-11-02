Telegram 7.2.1 Update Introduces Pinned Messages, Improved Live Location and Much More!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Privacy is all that matters when using chatting apps and there is no doubt about that. After all, no one wants their private conversations or shared data to be intercepted by any third-parties. Here is where Telegram comes in and saves the day. If this is the first time that you are reading about Telegram, then you should know that this is one of the world’s most popular chatting apps and that it puts lots of emphasis on user security.

High-end security is not the only thing that you will get by using Telegram. The chatting app is also equipped with a bundle of useful features and it receives updates on a regular basis. In fact, a new update has just been made available for download. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Telegram 7.2.1 Update

The first thing that we want to note about Telegram’s latest update is that it sports the 7.2.1 version number. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels or by sideloading it. The latter is possible only by manually downloading and installing the APK version of the update. With that said, let’s see what are the improvements that the new 7.2.1 update introduces to Telegram.

What’s New?

Check out the full patch notes below:

• Pin several messages in any chat

• View pinned messages on a separate page

• Get alerts when friends sharing their live location are close and see which way they are looking

• Send several music tracks as a playlist

• View detailed statistics about the performance of individual posts in your channels

• Tap the brush button when viewing a photo to edit it and send it back

Conclusion

From the looks of it, the new update for Telegram introduces lots of new features that are taking the app’s performances to the next level. Therefore, we are advising all Telegram fans to get the update as soon as possible.