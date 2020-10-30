UC Browser 13.3.2.1303 Update for Android Introduces Major Performance Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Google Chrome is the default browser on most smartphones, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t another alternative. UC Browser is the perfect example of that. With more than 500 million users, UC Browser is showing us that there are lots of people who enjoy faster and safer web surfing performances than what the default mobile browser apps offer.

What makes UC Browser stand out from all the browsers is not necessarily the features and speed that it provides to Android smartphones, but the fact that it receives updates on a constant basis. In fact, a brand-new update has just arrived and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

UC Browser 13.3.2.1303 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update for UC Browser is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is eligible to download the update as soon as possible. In case the update doesn’t automatically start when UC Browser is opened, users can always choose to trigger it by accessing the Google Play Store page of the mobile browser and click on Updates.

Alternatively, the new update for UC Browser is available to download manually in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This is possible by sideloading the update and this works only on Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for UC Browser aims to improve the overall software stability of the app. The way that the update does this is by introducing a handful of bug fixes and software tweaks that are not only making UC Browser faster, but also improving the user experience. Therefore, we are highly advising all UC Browser fans to get the update as soon as it becomes available in their region.