Mozilla Firefox Features More Privacy Than Ever Thanks to ‘Total Cookie Protection’

Mozilla Firefox is one of the most popular web browsers out there, as it counts over 200 million monthly active users. One of the things that these users like about their favorite browser is its privacy features.

According to a blog post made yesterday, June 14, on its official website, Mozilla is currently rolling out Total Cookie Protection to all of its users by default.

Do you want to take back your privacy?

‘Take back your privacy’ seems to be the new slogan of the Mozilla Firefox browser, as that’s the phrase the company is using on the announcement of the update. With the release of the new feature, Mozilla claims to be making Firefox the most private and secure top browser that can be accessed via Windows, Linux, and Mac.

What Total Cookie Protection does is that it confines cookies to the page where they have their origin. This measure stops companies from tracking a person’s browsing to various websites by exploiting those cookies.

The blog post also explained the whole mechanism behind Total Cookie Protection:

“Total Cookie Protection works by creating a separate “cookie jar” for each website you visit. Instead of allowing trackers to link up your behavior on multiple sites, they just get to see behavior on individual sites. Any time a website, or third-party content embedded in a website, deposits a cookie in your browser, that cookie is confined to the cookie jar assigned to only that website.”

Therefore, the wisest thing to do if you’re also a Mozilla Firefox user is to be patient and wait for the update to get to you as well. We anticipate that it will take a few weeks at maximum to reach every user.

You can install Mozilla Firefox on Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS gadgets.