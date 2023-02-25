Mozilla Study Finds Flaws in Google’s Android Play Store Privacy Labels

According to a new study by Mozilla, there are significant inconsistencies between what app developers state on the Play Store and what is in each app’s privacy policy. A Firefox developer has claimed that Google’s definitions of collection and sharing are overly restrictive, potentially allowing developers to mislead consumers. Mozilla also suggests that Google and Apple make clear the basis for their honor systems in simple English.

According to Mozilla’s research, 80 percent of the most popular Android applications have mismatches between their Play Store descriptions and their privacy policies. Games like Minecraft, Hitman Sniper, GTA: San Andreas, NFS: Most Wanted, and Monument Valley, as well as popular social networking applications like Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter, were the worst offenders. In Mozilla’s research, it was discovered that the degree of incongruity across these applications ranged from mild to severe, with 40% showing significant disparities, 37.5 showing moderate ones, and 15% showing almost no difference at all.

Users should be aware of what data an app gathers and distributes thanks to the Data Safety information on Google Play Store sites and the App Privacy details on Apple App Store pages. These specify what kinds of data an app may collect and share, such as your name, email address, location, web history, search queries, purchases, and payment information. Google’s initiative didn’t get rolling until 2022, a full year after Apple’s had begun. Yet, both tech giants rely on developers to provide such details appropriately.

Mozilla thinks that both parties should be transparent about their honor systems.

Finally, Mozilla’s research shows that there are inconsistencies in Google’s privacy label system for the Android Play Store. It recommends that both Apple and Google make clear their respective honor systems and that Google expand its definitions. In general, app users need to be more careful about what information they choose to share with developers, and they also need to take appropriate measures to safeguard their privacy.