Twitter Lays Off Another Huge Chunk Of Its Staff

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for a staggering $44 billion in October 2022 was the talk of the town. However, Musk’s latest move to fire the top three executives of the company and reduce the workforce has sparked controversy and unrest among the employees.

The number of employees at Twitter has been gradually decreasing since the acquisition, falling from 7,500 to around 2,000 by last Friday. The latest round of layoffs was rumored to have occurred on Saturday night, with some employees finding themselves logged out of their corporate email accounts and laptops. It was reported that the job cuts targeted product managers, data scientists, engineers in charge of machine learning and site reliability-related tasks, and the monetization team, which was allegedly reduced to 7-8 people from 30.

Despite Musk’s claim in late November that no further staff reductions were planned, the number of employees continued to decrease, with individual resignations and small-scale layoffs reducing the workforce by approximately 1,500. However, the accurate number of jobs cut has not been officially announced by Twitter.

The news of further layoffs has not been well-received by employees, who are already struggling with the aftermath of the acquisition. Musk’s decision to fire the top three executives of the company has also raised concerns about the future direction of Twitter under his leadership.

While some may argue that Musk’s decision to reduce the workforce was necessary to streamline operations and increase efficiency, others believe that it was a callous move that disregarded the well-being of employees. Twitter has yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest round of layoffs, but it is clear that the company is undergoing significant changes under Musk’s leadership.

In conclusion, while the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk was a monumental event, the resulting layoffs and changes to the company have raised concerns among employees and industry experts alike. The future of Twitter under Musk’s leadership remains uncertain, and only time will tell whether his decisions will ultimately benefit the company or lead to its downfall.