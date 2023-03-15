Mozilla’s Total Cookie Protection Now Available On Android

Android devices now have access to Mozilla’s Complete Cookie Protection feature, which stops cross-site tracking. This functionality works by generating a distinct instance for each website’s cookies, so isolating them and preventing any one website from monitoring your behavior throughout the internet. As long as you are logged into your Mozilla account, this additional layer of security will be applied to all of your devices. In addition to this, using Firefox Relay makes it far simpler to conceal your email address while registering for a service. Just clicking on the section containing the contact form gives users access to Relay, making the platform more approachable and user-friendly.

Firefox has crammed its mobile and desktop browsers with even more features and functionality over the course of the last year by including a variety of new capabilities. For instance, ClearURL enables users to eliminate unnecessary affiliate tags from URLs, while ReadAloud reads text to users so that they don’t have to read it themselves. Both of these applications are available on the Google Play and the Apple App Store. Firefox has done a fantastic job of providing users with tools to combat dangers on the internet by including these features and others, while simultaneously making the experience of surfing the internet more fun and efficient.

The fact that consumers don’t have to pay anything extra to use any of these services is easily the nicest aspect about them. Both the mobile and desktop versions of Mozilla’s browsers are available for free download and usage. Just click on the link provided below to download Firefox for Android if you’re interested in giving them a try. Mozilla’s mobile and desktop browsers are strong tools that may help you remain secure when visiting the internet while allowing you to enjoy a smooth browsing experience. These powerful technologies include Complete Cookie Protection, Firefox Relay, and many more features.