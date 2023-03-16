The Elder Scrolls VI Exclusivity Plans Could Be Revealed Soon

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for information on whether or not The Elder Scrolls VI would be released just for the Xbox One and PC platforms, or whether or not it will also be available for PlayStation devices. A new revelation made by Axios writer Stephen Totilo shows that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is seeking that Microsoft disclose more information regarding its exclusivity intentions for titles under ZeniMax, which is the parent company of Bethesda.

This question is being asked as a part of an ongoing inquiry being conducted by the FTC into Microsoft’s proposal to acquire Activision Blizzard. The Federal Trade Commission wants additional clarification on Microsoft’s plans for titles belonging to ZeniMax, which would include The Elder Scrolls VI. This information will inform the decision as to whether or not to approve the Activision Blizzard purchase, so the FTC wants this information as soon as possible.

NEW: The FTC's lawyers are dissatisfied with the documents Microsoft has/hasn't disclosed in the lead-up to their trial over the Activision deal – They want more on Microsoft's ZeniMax exclusivity plans

– More about Microsoft's "next-generation gaming ecosystem" (do tell!)

-… — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 15, 2023

In the event that Xbox complies with the FTC’s request for further information, it is quite possible that new information pertaining to The Elder Scrolls VI and the platforms it will be available on will be disclosed. The Elder Scrolls VI is a title that the FTC most certainly wants additional background information on because it is one of the most significant new releases published by ZeniMax.

Fans are anxiously awaiting news about The Elder Scrolls VI, and this request from the FTC might give some insight into the game’s exclusivity intentions. On the other hand, it is currently unknown whether or not Xbox will make this information public, in addition to the bearing that doing so will have on the production and distribution of the game.