Netflix 7.56.0 Build 7 34848 Beta Update – New Shows and Improved Performances

Do you enjoy watching your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix directly on your Android-powered smartphone? If that is the case, then we have some amazing news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of Netflix have published a brand-new update that sports the 7 34848 beta version number.

The update is available to download for all Netflix fans who are enrolled in the beta program and are using the 7.56.0 build version of the app. With that being said, let’s go ahead and take a look at all the improvements that the update brings.

Netflix 7.56.0 Build 7 34848 Beta Update

The great thing about Netflix’s latest update is that it is an over the air release. This means that it is scheduled to pop up in the notification panels of all Netflix fans who are enrolled in the beta program.

If you are not, then you should be pleased to know that everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is welcomed into the program.

The only requirement that Netflix beta users need to meet is to be able to provide the developers with solid feedback in case something goes wrong. This rarely happens and thus, there aren’t that many drawbacks to being enrolled in the beta program.

What’s New?

The latest update for Netflix introduces a handful of under the hood software tweaks that are going to take the video streaming app’s performances to the next level. Therefore, we are advising all Netflix users to access the update as soon as possible.

We also want to mention that Netflix has received a bunch of new TV shows and movies during this past couple of weeks and they are going to run smoother once the update has been downloaded and installed.