New Galaxy Watch 3 Gets Price and Features Get Leaked

One of the things that make Samsung stand out when compared to other tech giants is the fact that Samsung is involved in the entire tech industry. Samsung launches high-end smartphones, smartwatches, tech accessories, and many other gadgets that compete directly against Apple and Google. In fact, Evan Blass who is a reputable leakster is now reporting that a new Galaxy Watch 3 model is going to launch soon.

The first thing that we want to mention about this new leak is that Evan Blass has a stellar track record of predicting upcoming smartphones and smartwatches. Therefore, we believe that the Watch 3 is as real as it gets. Now, let’s see what are all the Watch 3 Modes that will be available for purchase during the upcoming months.

  • 45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth
  • 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT
  • 45mm Black Stainless Steel LTE
  • 45mm Silver Stainless Steel BT
  • 45mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE
  • 41mm Silver Stainless Steel BT
  • 41mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE
  • 41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel BT
  • 41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel LTE

Features and Prices

Thanks to numerous leaks, we already have information on each of Samsung’s next-gen smartwatches. Check it out below:

  • Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4″ (45mm), 1.2″ (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens
  • Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather
  • Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver (stainless steel), Black (SS or Titanium), Bronze/Gold
  • Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $399 (41mm) to $599 (45mm Titanium)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): August 21 (Friday)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 memory: 8GB (5.3GB free)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 connectivity: LTE or Wi-fi-only, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC
  • Galaxy Watch 3 features: loudspeaker, activity tracking, pulse oximeter, ECG and blood pressure sensing (in regions with the Samsung Health Monitor app preinstalled)

