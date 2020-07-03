New Galaxy Watch 3 Gets Price and Features Get Leaked

One of the things that make Samsung stand out when compared to other tech giants is the fact that Samsung is involved in the entire tech industry. Samsung launches high-end smartphones, smartwatches, tech accessories, and many other gadgets that compete directly against Apple and Google. In fact, Evan Blass who is a reputable leakster is now reporting that a new Galaxy Watch 3 model is going to launch soon.

New Galaxy Watch 3 Gets Leaked

The first thing that we want to mention about this new leak is that Evan Blass has a stellar track record of predicting upcoming smartphones and smartwatches. Therefore, we believe that the Watch 3 is as real as it gets. Now, let’s see what are all the Watch 3 Modes that will be available for purchase during the upcoming months.

45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth

45mm Black Stainless Steel BT

45mm Black Stainless Steel LTE

45mm Silver Stainless Steel BT

45mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE

41mm Silver Stainless Steel BT

41mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE

41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel BT

41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel LTE

Features and Prices

Thanks to numerous leaks, we already have information on each of Samsung’s next-gen smartwatches. Check it out below: