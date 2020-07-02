Line: Free Calls & Messages 10.11.1 Update – New Stickers and Improved Media Sharing

Do you love using Line: Free Calls & Messages to chat with your friends? If that is the case, then you should be pleased to know that a brand-new update has been made available for download. The update sports the 10.11.1 version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Line: Free Calls & Messages 10.11.1 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update is that it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. This is great news for Line: Free Calls & Messages fans because it means that the only they are required to do in order to access the update is to find a stable Wi-Fi network. The update is automatically going to pop up in the notifications panel.

What’s New?

The question that all Line: Free Calls & Messages fans must be asking right now is what are the “goodies” that the update introduces? The update comes with lots of improvements and thanks to this, it is categorized as a high-priority update. With that said, let’s take a look at the full patch notes:

Added effect stickers that play special background animations on the chat screen after being sent.

Improved media sharing so that multiple photos and videos from another app can be shared with a specific chat on LINE.

Users can now pin specific content in Keep.

