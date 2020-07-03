Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.3.0 Update – You Can Now Explore the Underwater World

It’s only been a couple of months since Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched and now, the developers are ready to update the game with fresh content and exciting features. The update is rolling out on all platforms and we are advising all Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans to make sure to download it as soon as possible. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out the patch notes for the update.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.3.0 Update

The new update sports the 1.3.0 version number and according to the patch notes, it focuses on introducing small but significant features that are making the gameplay feel more fun. With that said, let’s take a look at the changelog so that we can see what are the “goodies” that the new update introduces.

General Updates

Players can now wear a wet suit and go diving in the ocean.

Players can now catch sea creatures while diving, which they can then donate to the museum.

Players can now encounter new visiting characters somewhere on the island.

Nook Miles can now be traded for new items.

New seasonal items have been added to the Nook Shopping catalog, available for a limited time only.

Fixed Issues

The names of several fish have been fixed in Korean and Simplified Chinese.

Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

Final Words

From the looks of it, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans who enjoy underwater activities are in luck! The new update is making it possible for players to wear special wet suits and go diving to explore the underwater world. To make things even better, players can also catch sea creatures during their diving adventures. Therefore, all Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans should get the update ASAP.