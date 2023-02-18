Next Month, Fitbit Will Be Removing Key Services From The Community

It would seem that Fitbit is in the process of making some adjustments to its platform by getting rid of some of the community-driven features it previously offered in an effort to move ahead with its objective to simplify the user experience. The firm said that it will eliminate these functions on March 27, 2023, in order to make room for a more advanced Fitbit app that was powered by Google.

Today, the business informed its users about the impending removal of some functionality from the Fitbit app via an email that was sent out to all of its customers. Users of both iOS and Android will be impacted by this change, which is scheduled to take effect on March 27, 2023. Following this time, users of Fitbit will no longer have access to or be able to form open groups of their own choosing. Also, the firm has decided to remove Adventure and Challenges, which means that customers will no longer have access to any awards associated with these features.

The firm has simply said that it is making these adjustments in order to develop, which will enable it to offer new features, give quicker load times, and generally better user experience. This is the main reason why this is happening, but there really isn’t a fantastic justification as to why this is happening, for the most part. Well, there is a little glimmer of hope in all of this, and that is the fact that you will still be able to form a private group that will allow you to maintain connections with family and friends.

Users of Fitbit are being encouraged to save their data before the March 27 cutoff date so that they may access it after the removal of certain functionalities. Users will need to go to the Fitbit dashboard by heading to fitbit.com/settings/data/export in order to do this task. Fitbit even includes a little remark indicating that Premium customers may terminate their subscriptions at any moment, which serves as the icing on the cake for the whole thing that has been discussed. I suppose that if you aren’t happy with all of these changes, you do have some choices available to you.

In addition to the adjustments that have already taken place over the course of the previous several months, including the removal of support for Google sign-in on Fitbit devices, these new modifications are being implemented now. Users will, at some point in the future, be compelled to switch over to a Google account; this transition is expected to take place in 2025.