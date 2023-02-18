New Widgets Are Being Included Into Windows 11 In The Latest Beta Releases After Successful Testing

In the Beta channel, Microsoft has prepared a special gift for Windows Insiders. Two new versions of Windows 11 are now available for installation. The new features are available in build 22623.1325, whereas they are disabled by default in version 22621.1325. Updated versions of Spotify, Game Pass, Phone Link, and Messenger widgets are available for both versions. These enhancements come on top of the routine bug fixes that are made in response to feedback from Windows Insiders.

Updates

The new widgets are the shining star of both of these updates. Get the most recent updates for applications like Spotify, Game Pass, Phone Link, and Messenger by visiting the Microsoft Store’s widgets collection. The widgets will appear on the board after you click the “+” button in the upper right corner. Thanks to the Windows App SDK 1.2, programmers may make their own widgets for use in their applications, making this a reality. It’s great to see that this capability has been made accessible here as well, since it was previously exclusively on the less reliable Windows 11 Dev Channel.

Furthermore, this update includes a new policy that allows business customers to turn on features provided through servicing (other than the yearly feature update) that are turned off by default for devices with Windows updates managed. Information technology administrators may find further resources from Microsoft about this topic.

Microsoft implemented a large number of improvements across each of these releases. These are the problems that have an effect on the printers, Task View, and the Bluetooth keyboards. Devices that are linked to Azure Active Directory may now display AI-powered recommendations in the Start menu as of version 22623.1325. Normal Windows 11 users will recognize features like recommended files and stuff they’ve previously remarked on or browsed. This comes on top of a fix for the taskbar becoming chopped off when the resolution is changed.

Thus concludes this week’s round of Beta updates. Furthermore, if you’re using Windows 11 and are subscribed to the Dev channel, you should know that a new update was released on Wednesday. Its update included multilingual live captioning capability in addition to a redesigned Microsoft Store with a more streamlined user interface (UI) across the board, including on the store’s homepage, search results, and app product cards.