Nintendo Switch 10.2.0 System Update is Now Available

If you love playing games on your Nintendo Switch, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update is available to download for the hybrid console and according to the patch notes, it focuses on making the user-interface friendlier than ever. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new update.

Nintendo Switch 10.2.0 Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about the new update is that it sports the 10.2.0 version number and that is available to download via Nintendo’s official channels. This means that the only requirement to access the update is to turn on the hybrid console and to have it connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

As previously mentioned, the new update for Nintendo Switch aims to improve the user interface. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of software tweaks and bug fixes that enhance the performance of the user interface. Thanks to this, we are advising all Nintendo Switch fans to make sure to get the update as soon as possible.

“Nintendo constantly aims to improve the functionality of its systems and services in order to provide the easiest, most user-friendly experience possible. As a part of these efforts, we are making Nintendo Switch system updates available for download via the Internet,” added the developers in the patch notes.

Manual Installation

The last thing that we want to mention about Nintendo Switch’s latest update is that if it doesn’t pop up in the notifications panel and begins the automatic download process, then users can manually install it. This can be done by accessing Systems Settings – System – System Update, and selecting the latest update.