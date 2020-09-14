Firefox for Android 8.1.1 Beta Update – Improved Navigation Bar, Added Dark & Light Themes and More!

One of the best things that you can do if you are a big fan of Firefox for Android is to enroll in the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because beta users are always the first ones to access all of the mobile browser’s latest updates. In fact, a new update that sports the 81.1.1 beta version number is now available to download via OTA (over the air) channels.

Firefox for Android 8.1.1 Beta Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that all Firefox for Android beta users are eligible to download the update just by keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. If you re not enrolled in the beta program, then you should be pleased to know that Firefox for Android’s developers are welcoming everyone in the program. The only requirement is to provide the developers with solid feedback.

What’s New?

Here are the improvements that the new update introduces:

Bottom nav bar for easier access with the option to customize

Dark & light themes

Collections to organize your tabs

Improved support for Progressive Web Apps

We also want to highlight that the update contains a bundle of bug fixes. This is quite important because the bug fixes tackle various issues that sometimes slowed down the mobile browser. Luckily, this is not going to happen anymore.

The Best Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about the new Firefox for Android update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the mobile browser has to offer:

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox is faster than ever and gives you a powerful web browser that protects your privacy. Keep what’s personal private with Enhanced Tracking Protection, which automatically blocks over 2000 online trackers from invading your privacy. ENHANCED TRACKING PROTECTION AND PRIVACY CONTROL

Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked — your private browsing history is automatically erased when you’re done.

OWN YOUR LIFE WHEREVER YOU INTERNET

– Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private and seamless browsing.

– Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

– Send open tabs between mobile and desktop.

– Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.

– Take your internet life everywhere, knowing that your personal data is safe, never sold for profits.

SEARCH INTELLIGENTLY & GET THERE FASTER

– Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Every time.

– Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter and Amazon.NEXT LEVEL PRIVACY

– Your privacy has been upgraded. Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.

INTUITIVE VISUAL TABS

– Open as many tabs as you like without losing track of your open Web pages.

EASY ACCESS TO YOUR TOP SITES

– Spend your time reading your favorites sites instead of looking for them.

QUICK SHARE

– The Firefox web browser makes it easy to share links to web pages or specific items on a page by connecting to your most recently used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Skype and more.

TAKE IT TO THE BIG SCREEN

– Send video and Web content from your smartphone or tablet to any TV equipped with supported streaming capabilities.