YouTube Reaveals “Shorts”, TikTok’s New Competition!

If it feels like TikTok is taking over the world, then this is because it’s true. TikTok’s popularity keeps growing every single day and it looks like one of its competitors has had enough. YouTube has launched a brand-new app called Shorts that is in direct competition with TikTok. Today we are going to check out everything there is to know about Shorts and the features that it offers.

YouTube Shorts

As the name of the app implies, Shorts is targeting content creators who love short-form videos. According to YouTube, Shorts has been in the testing phase for the last three months and it is now ready to compete directly with TikTok.

Just like TikTok, Shorts is going to allow users to create 15-second videos that can also have music in the background. Every song available in Shorts is provided by a built-in “in-product music picker feature” that features 100,000s of tracks according to YouTube. That’s not all. The developers who are in charge of YouTube are now working with the world’s biggest music creators to make their content available on Shorts.

Top Features

Here are the features that Shorts offers as listed on the official YouTube blog:

Create: Creation is at the core of short-form video, and we want to make it easy and fun to create Shorts. We’re starting to test just a few new tools for creators and artists with our early beta in India:

A multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together. The option to record with music from a large library of songs that will continue to grow.

Speed controls that give you the flexibility to be creative in your performance, and a timer and countdown to easily record, hands-free.

Get discovered: Every month, 2 billion viewers come to YouTube to laugh, learn and connect. Creators have built entire businesses on YouTube, and we want to enable the next generation of mobile creators to also grow a community on YouTube with Shorts.

Watch: You may have recently seen a row on the YouTube homepage especially for short videos, and starting today we’re also introducing a new watch experience that lets you easily swipe vertically from one video to the next, plus discover other similar short videos. We’re also going to make it even easier to start watching Shorts.