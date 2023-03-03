Nothing’s Phone (2) To Feature A More Powerful Snapdragon Processor

The second part of this year is when Nothing is going to introduce its next Android phone, which will be called the Phone (2). Although the business has not disclosed which edition of the Snapdragon 8 series it would use in its upcoming product, it is anticipated that it will be an improved and more luxurious version of the transparent Phone (1) that the company had previously made available to the public. The Snapdragon 778G CPU was included in the Phone (1); however, it is anticipated that the performance of the Phone (2) will be significantly improved, and users will have the option of selecting between the Qualcomm 8+ Gen 2 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Innovation, fuelled. Phone (2) will be equipped with the @Qualcomm @Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. For a leap in power and performance. https://t.co/lMHizf3lId — Nothing (@nothing) February 28, 2023

In addition, it is anticipated that the future gadget would be equipped with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage space, and a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is currently unknown whether or not there will be any alterations made to the Glyph user interface. As a result of these enhancements, the price tag for the Phone (2) is likely to be significantly higher than that of its predecessor, which had a starting price of £399 ($480) for the most basic model and a maximum price of £499 ($600) for the most advanced configuration.

As it has not been established in the past that the Phone (2) would be an upgraded version of the Phone (1), users should anticipate that the gadget will have a number of enhancements as well as brand-new functions. It is anticipated that the Phone (2) will have more power in addition to improved performance as a result of the inclusion of the latest Snapdragon CPU and the other enhancements. Nothing is anticipated to engage in extensive promotion of the gadget prior to the launch of The Phone (2), which will also be made available in the United States.