NVIDIA GeForce NOW 5.28.28425812 Update – UX Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

NVIDIA GeForce NOW launched earlier this year and it basically changed the way people play their favorite games. If you always wanted to play with your friends on a powerful gaming PC but don’t have the budget to build one, then NVIDIA GeForce NOW provides you with the best alternative option. This program is a streaming service that uses cloud technology to give you instant access to some of the world’s most powerful PCs.

Basically, the games that you are playing will be streamed from NVIDIA’s cloud technology so that you can play from any device that you want. This includes laptops, smartphones and tablets. The only thing that you need is a stable internet connection and an account. With that said, NVIDIA GeForce NOW fans should be pleased to know that a brand-new update is now rolling out for the Android version of the game streaming service.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW 5.28.28425812 Update

The developers who are in charge of NVIDIA GeForce NOW have published a brand-new update that sport the 5.28.28425812 version number. As previously noted, the update is rolling out via OTA channels. Therefore, all NVIDIA GeForce NOW fans who are keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi will receive the update today.

We also want to highlight that the update is targeting smartphones that are running on Google’s latest Android 10 Q. Fortunately, the update can also be installed on older smartphones because it requires a minimum of Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers, the latest update for NVIDIA GeForce NOW introduces a bundle of software stability fixes. Therefore, your games will run smoother when using NVIDIA GeForce NOW. In addition, the update introduces a bunch of bug fixes for the user interface.