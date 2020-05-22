Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS 1.16.0.f1101 Update – New Event, Improved Bullet Tracers and Much More!

When it comes to fun mobile games, Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS is one of the best titles that you can try. Despite being a mobile game, Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS features outstanding 3D graphics that will make you feel like you are playing on a PC or console. However, what makes this game fun is the fact that it offers fast-paced gameplay where players need to use their fast reflexes to take down their enemies.

If you enjoy playing Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS, then we have some amazing news to share with you. A brand-new update has been made available for download and it introduces a bunch of gameplay changes that are going to make the game feel even more fun than it already is! Without any further ado, let’s check out everything there is to know about the new update.

Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS 1.16.0.f1101 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update for Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS sports the 1.16.0.f1101 version number and it is rolling out via over the air channels. Therefore, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is eligible to get the update and all the improvements that it brings.

The new update weighs in at 76.95MB and it is targeting smartphones that are running on Android 9.0 Pie. Luckily, the update is not limited to high-end smartphones because it requires a minimum of Android 4.4 KitKat in order to run without any problems.

What’s New?

Here are the full patch notes for the update:

Improved bullet tracers

Improved damage indicators

Improved spawn timer in Team Death Match

New Event: Critical Pass 14 and a new event coming soon!

The APK Alternative

If you don’t feel like waiting for the update to pop up in your notifications panel via OTA (over the air) channels, then you should be pleased to know that there is an alternative way to access it. The update has also been released in the form of APK. Installing this type of updates can be tricky because you will be required to enable the “Unknown Sources” option from the Settings panel of your smartphone.

APK is an acronym that stands for “Android Package Kit” and therefore, it shouldn’t come as a shock to find out that the new update is limited to Android-powered smartphones. Nonetheless, this type of update can be manually downloaded and installed to avoid waiting around for the update to randomly pop up in the notification panel.

Highlight Features

DEFUSE

Two teams, two goals! One team trying to plant and defend the bomb until detonation, the other one trying to defuse it. Dominate the battlefield!

TEAM DEATHMATCH

Two opposing teams battle it out in a timed deathmatch. Make each bullet count!

GUN GAME

Two teams fight against each other, with individual players working their own way through all the weapons in the game. Gear Up!

Play the game how you like through our matchmaking:

QUICK GAMES

Play all the available game modes in quick, matchmade games with operatives of similar skill level.

RANKED GAMES

Operatives compete for points and secure their rank through victory in a competitive matchmade adaptation of Defuse. Climb to the top of the ladder!

CUSTOM GAMES

The classic way of playing Critical Ops, join or host a room of any of the available game types, enable a password to host private rooms.