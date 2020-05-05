Office Mobile 16.0.12827.20056 Beta Update – Get the Latest Improvements

If there is one app that we can all agree is a “must-have” on all smartphones, then the app is Office Mobile. After all, Office Mobile gives users access to a plethora of essential tools such World, Excel and PowerPoint. Working from your smartphone is never going to be easier! With help from Office Mobile, you will be more productive and getting work done mobile will be easier than ever.

Since Microsoft is the company that is directly in charge of Office Mobile, no one should be surprised to find out that the app benefits from a constant stream of software updates. The updates aim to improve the overall performances of Office Mobile and the way that they do that is by introducing tweaks and bug fixes.

With that being said, today we are going to check out the latest update available for Office Mobile and also take a look at what are the improvements that it brings.

Office Mobile 16.0.12827.20056 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about Office Mobile’s latest update is that it is a beta release. The update sports the 16.0.12827.20056 beta version number and therefore, all users who want to access it are required to join the beta program.

Microsoft is welcoming everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the beta program. The only requirement is to be willing to provide the developers with feedback about the software stability of the app.

What’s New?

The new update for Office Mobile is aiming to enhance the user experience of the app and it introduces a bundle of bug fixes. Therefore, the chances of Office Mobile randomly crashing or lagging are lower than ever.

Key Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the latest update for Office Mobile, let’s go ahead and take a quick look at what are the key features that the app has to offer.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint combined in one app:

• The most widely used tools for working with documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, all from a single app.

• Create, edit, and work together on Office documents with others in real-time.

• Use templates to easily get started with your resume, budget, presentations, and other documents.

• Easily store, access, and search for Word, Excel, PowerPoint files stored in your personal cloud storage, on your device, or across your organization (if using a work account).

Uniquely mobile ways that make document creation easier:

• Snap a picture of a document and turn it into an editable Word file with the press of a button.

• Transform a picture of a table into an Excel spreadsheet so you can work with the data.

• Let PowerPoint help you design a presentation by simply selecting the pictures you want to use from your phone.

• Create automatically enhanced digital images of whiteboards and documents with Office Lens features integrated into the app.

Quickly perform common mobile tasks with in-built Actions:

• Instantly create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents.

• Easily transfer files between your phone and computer or share instantly with nearby mobile devices.

• Sign PDFs using your finger.

• Quickly jot down ideas and notes with Sticky Notes.

• Scan QR codes to open links.