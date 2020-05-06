Forza Street 31.1.4 Update – Founders Pack, New Cars and Much More

What better way to keep yourself entertained in boring times other than with a fun mobile game? The best example of this is Forza Street. This mobile game is available to download for free on Android and it is known in the community for giving players the ultimate street dancing experience. What’s cool about Forza Street is the fact that it offers amazing graphics that make the racing experiences feel more immersive.

Microsoft is the company that is directly in charge of Forza Street, and therefore you can be sure that this is a premium game. Since this is Microsoft that we are talking about, then no one should be shocked to find out that the mobile game is updated on a regular basis with improvements and new features. In fact, a major update has just arrived.

Forza Street 31.1.4 Update

Forza Street fans should be pleased to know that a brand-new update that sports the 31.1.4 version number is now available to download. The update weighs in at 47.58MB and it requires a minimum of Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system.

What’s New?

The question that all Forza Street fans must be asking right now is what’s new? What are the features that the update introduces? Fortunately, this is a major update and it introduces a bunch of exciting changes that are going to make the gameplay experience feel much better. You can check out the latest changes below: