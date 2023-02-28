OnePlus 11 Concept Phone Features Liquid Cooling Similar to PC

Liquid cooling is a type of cooling system that helps to dissipate heat generated by a computer’s central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU). The basic principle behind liquid cooling is to use a liquid, typically water or a specialized coolant, to absorb and carry away heat from the components.

In a liquid cooling system, the liquid is circulated through a series of tubes and channels that run over the surface of the CPU and GPU. As the liquid flows over the hot components, it absorbs the heat and carries it away from the computer, where it can be dissipated more effectively. The heated liquid then passes through a radiator, which uses fans to cool the liquid before it is recirculated back into the system.

Meet Active CryoFlux

The focal point of the OnePlus 11 Concept is its innovative “Active CryoFlux” liquid cooling technology, which is reminiscent of the cooling systems found in high-performance gaming PCs, according to Engadget.

This advanced cooling system utilizes a piezoelectric ceramic micropump to propel cooling fluid through pipelines that are visible on the exterior of the phone. Despite this visible addition, the phone’s overall size and weight are not significantly increased.

According to OnePlus, the implementation of the revolutionary Active CryoFlux liquid cooling system has resulted in remarkable performance gains for the OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone. Specifically, the system is reported to have led to a reduction in device temperature that results in an increase in gaming performance of up to three to four frames per second, a significant boost that can make a notable difference in the overall gaming experience.

Additionally, the cooling system is said to have the added benefit of reducing charging times, with charging times being cut by as much as 30 to 45 seconds, a noteworthy reduction that could be particularly beneficial for users who are frequently on the go and require their devices to charge quickly.

These impressive performance gains demonstrate the potential of cutting-edge cooling technology in mobile devices, and suggest that further advances in this area could lead to even more significant improvements in smartphone performance and functionality.