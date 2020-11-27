OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T Receive New OxygenOS 10.3.7 Update with November Security Patch

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

What better way to start the day than to receive a major update for your smartphone? With that being said, we have some great news to share with OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T fans. The Chinese based tech giant is rolling out the much-anticipated OxygenOS 10.3.7 update and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T Receive New Update

Right from the start, the first thing that we want to mention about OxygenOS 10.3.7 is that it’s not a regular software release. The reason behind this is that the new update comes with the high-priority November 2020 security patch that is going to improve the overall user security that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T provide. With that said, check out the patch notes for the update.

System Newly added “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in status bar ) Fixed the small probability issue that Screenshot may fail Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11 Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out



Final Words

As we can clearly see in the patch notes featured above, the new update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is a major release that introduces significant improvements to the overall performance that the two smartphones provide, especially when it comes to mobile gaming. Therefore, we are advising all OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T fans to download the update as soon as possible.