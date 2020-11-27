Brawl Stars 31.96 Update – Check Out the New Battle Pass (70 Content Tier Levels)

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

With almost 90 million monthly active players, Brawl Stars is classified as one of the best mobile games available on Android and iOS. However, this should come as no surprise since the developers who are in charge of Brawl Stars are constantly releasing software updates that introduce improvements, bug fixes, and new features that enhance the overall feel of the gameplay.

Brawl Stars 31.96 Update

The reason why Brawl Stars is making headlines on our website today is because Supercell has published a brand-new update for it. The update sports the 31.96 version number and it’s available to download right now. Supercell is rolling out the update via OTA (over the air) channels and thanks to this, all Brawl Stars fans who use Android-powered smartphones can access the update just by keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

We also want to mention that there is an alternative method to download and install the update. Supercell has also published the new 31.96 release in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Therefore, the new update can also be sideloaded on Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in the Settings panel.

What’s New?

The new update for Brawl Stars is a major release! The update introduces 70 tiers of content thanks to the much-anticipated Brawl Pass Season 4: Holiday Getaway. With that being said, let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes for the new update to see what are the improvements that it brings.

Brawl Pass Season 4: Holiday Getaway

70 Tiers of content!

New Chromatic Brawler: Lou!

Exclusive Skins: Bellhop Mike and King Lou!

New Environment!

New LINE FRIENDS skins!

Major Map Maker update!

Additional bug fixes that are tackling various issues!

We also want to highlight that the update comes with a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks. The reason why they are called under the hood is because while players might not be able to see them, as they would with new features, they will certainly feel the boost in performances that they bring.

Top Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about the mobile game’s latest update, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top features that it has to offer.

BATTLE IN MULTIPLE GAME MODES

– Gem Grab (3v3): Team up and out-strategize the opposing team. Collect and hold 10 gems to win, but get fragged and lose your gems.

– Showdown (Solo/Duo): A battle royale style fight for survival. Collect power ups for your Brawler. Grab a friend or play solo – be the last Brawler standing in the rowdiest battle royale yet. Winner take all!

– Brawl Ball (3v3): It’s a whole new Brawl game! Show off your soccer/football skills and score two goals before the other team. There are no red cards here.

– Bounty (3v3): Take out opponents to earn stars, but don’t let them pick you off. The squad with the most stars wins the match!

– Heist (3v3): Protect your team’s safe and try to crack open your opponents’. Navigate the map to sneak, blast and blow your way clear to the enemies treasure.

– Special Events: Limited time special PvE and PvP game modes.

– Championship Challenge: Join Brawl Stars’ esports scene with in-game qualifiers!

UNLOCK AND UPGRADE BRAWLERS

Collect and upgrade a variety of Brawlers with powerful Super abilities, Star Powers and Gadgets! Level them up and collect unique skins.

BRAWL PASS

Complete quests, open Brawl Boxes, earn Gems, pins and an exclusive Brawl Pass skin! Fresh content every season.

BECOME THE STAR PLAYER

Climb the local and regional leaderboards to prove you’re the greatest Brawler of them all!

CONSTANTLY EVOLVING

Look out for new Brawlers, skins, maps, special events and games modes in the future.