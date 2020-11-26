Google Duo’s Latest Update Introduces Group Videocalls for Up to 32 Participants

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you are using an Android-powered smartphone, then you already know that Google Duo is one of the highest quality video calling apps that you can get. What makes Google Duo so popular in the Android community is the fact that it is reliable and that it provides users with access to all the tools they need to keep in touch with their friends and family members, such as group calls that support up to 32 participants.

Google Duo 115.0.343949003.DR115_RC01 Update

The reason why Google Duo is making headlines on our website today is because the Android parent has just published a brand-new update for it. The update sports the 115.0.343949003.DR115_RC01 version number and it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only requirement to access the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements that Google Duo’s latest 115.0.343949003.DR115_RC01 update introduces:

Make group video calls with up to 32 people

Share and join group calls with a link

Take photos of your video calls

Try doodles, masks and fun effects with Family mode (Sign-in required with a Google account)

Top Features

The new update for Google Duo comes with lots of new features, but the video calling app already offers access to a plethora of other useful features. Check out Google Duo’s top features in the list below:

Make calls between Android and iOS

Whether you’re on your phone, tablet, or on the web, you can stay in touch with Duo. You can also share and join group calls with just a link.

Group call with up to 32 people

Bring together all the people who matter most, even when you’re apart, with group calling. Duo now supports 32 people in group video calls.

Bring everyone together with Family mode**

Doodle on video calls and surprise loved ones with fun masks and effects that transform you into astronauts, cats and more.

Capture special moments

Take photos of your video calls to capture any moment and share it automatically with everyone on the call.

Send video and voice messages, photos, and more

Short on time or your friends can’t pick up? Leave a personalized video message with fun effects, or share voice messages, photos, notes, and emojis.

Low Light Mode

Duo lets you make video calls even in poor lighting conditions.

Voice calling

Make voice-only calls to your friends when you can’t chat over video.