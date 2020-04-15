OnePlus 8 Pro Pre-Order Bundle Features a Free 30W Wireless Charger and Bullet Wireless Z

The much-anticipated OnePlus 8 Pro is now available for pre-order and if you are planning to buy it, then we have some amazing news to share with you. OnePlus knows that these are strange times we are living in and that most people don’t have financial stability. This is why the Chinese based tech giant is now offering a free 30W wireless charger and a pair of Bullet Wireless Z to all OnePlus 8 Pro pre-orders.

Free 30W Wireless Charger and Bullet Wireless Z

As previously noted, the OnePlus 8 Pro Launch Day Bundle includes a new Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger and a pair of Bullet Wireless Z earbuds. This is great news because the total cost of these gadgets is $120. The free gadgets make OnePlus 8 Pro’s $899 starting price seem a little bit more affordable.

Key Specs Overview

Now that we have presented what are the goodies that OnePlus 8 Pro Launch Day Bundle includes, let’s go ahead and check out what are the smartphone’s key hardware specs.

Display

OnePlus 8 Pro ships with a massive 6.78-inches display that uses Fluid AMOLED technology and offers a pixel resolution of 1440 x 3168. To make things even more impressive, the display provides a pixel density of 513ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz that makes it perfect for mobile gaming.

Under the Hood

If we take a quick look under OnePlus 8 Pro’s hood, we are going to see that the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. This is an octa-core processor that runs at a base speed of 1.8GHz and clocks at 2.84GHz.

Moreover, the processor is paired with an Adreno 650 graphics processing unit and 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB/256GB of internal storage space. Unfortunately, the storage space can’t be expanded via a microSD card.