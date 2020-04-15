Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is Now Available for Purchase with Exynos 9611 CPU

The days when people would get excited about new tablets from Samsung or Apple are long gone. Samsung has launched Galaxy Tab S6 Lite today and the entire event was overshadowed by the launch of OnePlus 8 Pro. However, this doesn’t mean that Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is not worth your time, quite the opposite!

The new tablet is a mid-range product that ships with an affordable price tag and reliable hardware specs. In fact, let’s go ahead and check out what Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has to offer.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is Now Available for Purchase

The first thing that we want to mention about Samsung’s latest tablet is the fact that it’s quite affordable. The Wi-Fi model of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now available for purchase at the price of 379 Euros (404 USD) and the LTE model is priced at 439 Euros (480 USD).

While the two Galaxy Tab S6 Lite models might not be cheap by any means, they are certainly more affordable than Apple’s latest iPads.

Display Technology

Since this is a tablet that we are talking about, no one should be surprised to find out that Samsung equipped it with a huge 10.4-inch display that uses IPS LCD technology. The display provides a pixel resolution of 1200 x 2000 and a pixel density of 224 PPI.

Hardware Power

Despite being a mid-range product, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s hardware internals are quite impressive. The tablet is powered by an Exynos 9611 (10nm) octa-core processor that clocks at 2.3GHz. Not just that, but the processor is also paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processing unit that ships alongside 4GB of RAM.

We also want to mention that Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in the 64GB/128GB of internal storage space models. In addition, the tablet is equipped with a microSDXC slot that makes it possible to expand the memory.