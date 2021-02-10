Facebook Messenger 299.0.0.11.115 Update is Now Live with Performance and User-Experience Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When it comes to chatting features and cross-platform support, there is no other app that does it better than Facebook Messenger. The app was originally integrated into the social media platform, similar to Instagram’s Direct Messages, but now it is developed as a standalone chatting app. The great thing about this is that Messenger benefits from full-fledged developer support and therefore, it is updated regularly with improvements. In fact, a new software release has just arrived.

Facebook Messenger 299.0.0.11.115 Update

The latest update for Facebook Messenger sports the 299.0.0.11.115 version number and it is rolling out via official OTA (over the air) channels. This means that all fans of the app who are keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi are eligible to access the update right away. In case the update doesn’t start downloading automatically, Messenger fans can always manually trigger from Google Play Store.

What’s New?

The new update for Facebook Messenger aims to improve the overall performances of the chatting app. The way that the update does that is by introducing a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks and bug fixes. While software tweaks might not be as impressive as new features, we are assuring everyone that they are more important.

Top Features

Here are the top features that Facebook Messenger offers:

CROSS-APP MESSAGING AND CALLING

Connect with your Instagram friends right from Messenger. Simply search for them by name or username to message or call.

VANISH MODE

Send messages that only last for a moment. Opt in to use vanish mode where seen messages disappear after you exit the chat.

PRIVACY SETTINGS

New privacy settings let you choose who can reach you, and where your messages are delivered.

CUSTOM REACTIONS

Lost for words? You can customize your reactions, with lots more emojis to choose from, including 🎉 and 🔥.

CHAT THEMES

Choose from fun themes and colors, like Tie-Dye or Love, to make your chats more personal.

WATCH TOGETHER

Watch videos, tv shows, and movies with your friends over Messenger Video Chat and Rooms when you can’t be together. Capture every moment and reaction in real-time.

GET THE GROUP TOGETHER WITH ROOMS

Send a link to group video chat with anyone, even if they don’t have Messenger. Host up to 50 people with no time limits.

FREE* VIDEO CALLS TO STAY CONNECTED

Keep your friends and family close with unlimited live video chatting. Host group video calls with up to 8 people, with high-quality audio, high definition video, and interactive video features like face filters.

UNLIMITED FREE* TEXT & PHONE CALLS

Skip exchanging phone numbers and simply send a message to your Facebook friends, even if they’re across the world. Enjoy high-quality voice and text messaging on mobile, tablet, and desktop.

TURN OFF THE LIGHTS IN DARK MODE

Give your eyes some rest with a sleek new look that darkens the colors of the chat interface.

*RECORD AND SEND VOICE AND VIDEO MESSAGES

When text just won’t cut it, just hit record and send. Say, sing, show, or shout it out loud.*

EXPRESS YOURSELF WITH STICKERS, GIFS, AND EMOJIS

Use custom stickers to show your creative side. You can even add effects and filters to video calls.

*SEND FILES, PHOTOS, AND VIDEOS

There’s no limit to the number of files you want to share with your friends.*

PLAN AND MAKE IT HAPPEN

Make plans to get together with polls and more. Suggest a meeting spot or tell friends where you are by sharing your location with just a few taps.