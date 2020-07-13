Opera Browser with Free VPN 59.1.2926.54067 Update – Improvements to the Start Page

One of the best things about always carrying a smartphone in your pocket is the fact that you can always access the internet and search for information that can help you. However, you can take things to the next level by installing a dedicated mobile browser. Here is where Opera Browser with Free VPN comes in. This mobile browser is equipped with a plethora of useful features that have been specially designed to make it easier for users to surf the web. The free VPN service is the perfect example of that.

If you are a big fan of Opera Browser then you should keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network today. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all Opera Browser fans. With that said, let’s check out what are the improvements that the update introduces.

Opera Browser with Free VPN 59.1.2926.54067 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update is that it sports the 59.1.2926.54067 version number. The has been released this morning and it is targeting all Opera Browser fans who use Android-powered smartphones and have access to the internet.

What’s New?

The patch notes for the new update show us that this is a major release that all Opera Browser fans should download as soon as possible. This version of the mobile browser includes improvements to the start page, form components, changed site-notifications, and better data saving performance. That’s not all, the update also upgrades the software to Chromium 81.

The Best Features

Here are the top features that Opera Browser offers:

● Block ads for faster browsing:

Opera’s native ad blocker effectively helps you get rid of intrusive ads and loads your pages faster to streamline your browsing experience. Now, we have added the option to eliminate a vast majority of annoying cookie and privacy dialogs.

● Free, unlimited and built-in VPN:

Improve your privacy and security with our built-in and free VPN. Turn on Opera VPN in private mode and your IP address will be replaced with a virtual one to help you avoid unintended location and identification information sharing.

● Personalized news feed:

Powered by our smartest AI news engine, the rebooted news feed allows you to swipe through a selection of personalized news channels within the browser, subscribe to your favorite topics, and save stories to read later. Catch up on AI-curated news specially tailored for your interests.

● Night mode:

Opera’s night mode provides you adjustable lighting options to get the most comfortable reading experience in the dark and the least eye strain. Night mode is easily accessible from the main menu.

● Manage passwords and autofill credit cards:

Opt in for automatic saving of passwords site by site and safely autofill your payment information for online shopping.

● Private browsing:

Use private tabs to go incognito anywhere on the Internet without leaving a trace on your device. Easily switch between private and normal browsing in the tab gallery.

● Read comfortably on any screen:

The Opera browser includes a text size setting which helps you adapt pages according to your reading preferences. More importantly, it works perfectly together with our automatic text wrap feature for an unparalleled reading experience.

● Manage downloads easily:

Our new download manager makes downloading files easier and faster than ever! You can easily sort and share each downloaded item, delete them from your phone or remove them from your list of downloads with a quick swipe to the right or left side. We even support background downloading when you have a download running but need to open another application!

● Home screen shortcuts:

Available on Android versions 7.1 or later, Opera offers fast access from the home screen to search, open a new private tab or scan QR codes. To create your own home screen shortcut, long tap on the Opera icon in your device’s home screen and tap your desired function.