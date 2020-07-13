Facebook Lite 207.0.0.9.119 Beta Update – Faster Performances and Improvd Software Stability

One of the best things about Facebook Lite is that despite being a lightweight app that is designed to run on smartphones that do not benefit from powerful hardware specs, the app still benefits from full-fledged developer support. This means that Facebook Lite has a large team of developers behind it who are always rolling out new updates that take its performances to the next level. In fact, a new update has just arrived!

Facebook Lite 207.0.0.9.119 Beta Update

As previously noted, a new update for Facebook Lite has just arrived and we are advising everyone who enjoys using the lightweight social media app to access the update as soon as possible. However, we do need to mention that the update is not available to all Facebook Lite, and it is exclusive to beta users.

The update sports the 207.0.0.9.119 beta version and all Facebook Lite fans who want to access all the improvements that it brings are required to enroll in the beta program. On the bright side of things, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to join the beta program. The only requirement is to provide the developers with feedback.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Facebook Lite aims to introduce “improvement for reliability and speed”. Therefore, no one should be surprised to find out that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks that are taking Facebook Lite’s performances and software stability to the next level.

The APK Alternative

We also want to note that there is an alternative way to access the update, without having to enroll in the beta program. The update has also been released in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and this makes it possible for eager users to manually download and install the update.