Opera Mini Browser 55.0.2254.56683 Beta Update is Now Available for Download

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Google Chrome and Safar are pre-installed on Android and iOS devices, this doesn’t mean that they are the best mobile browsers that you can choose. For example, Opera Mini Browser does a fantastic job of providing users with all the tools they require to surf the web safely and fast. That’s not all. Opera Mini Browser is also updated on a regular basis with improvements that are taking its performances to the next level.

Opera Mini Browser 55.0.2254.56683 Beta Update

If you enjoy using Opera Mini Browser to surf the web, you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because the mobile browser is updated weekly with new features and beta users are always the first ones to access the software releases. In fact, a new update that sports the 55.0.2254.56683 version number is now available for download.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Opera Mini Browser aims to enhance the web surfing speed and patch various bugs. Thanks to this, the new release is categorized as a high-priority release that everyone should download as soon as possible.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new Opera Mini Browser update, let’s check out the app’s top features.

• Private Browser

Opera Mini is a secure browser providing you with great privacy protection on the web. Use private tabs to browse incognito & browse privately without leaving a trace on your device or being tracked.

• Fast Browsing around the World

With local Opera data centers around the world, you have one of the fastest and most reliable connection when using the Opera Mini Internet Browser.

• Block Ads

Opera Mini has a native built-in ad blocker so you can surf the web without annoying ads. Ad Block brings you a completely smooth & safe web browsing experience!

• Offline Reading

Easily save news stories and any webpages to your phone while connected to Wi-Fi and read them later offline without using data

• Save Data

Save up to 90% of your data and browse faster, even on slow networks, without disrupting your browsing experience with Opera Mini Data Saver

• Video Player

Watch & listen live, or download to view offline later

• Offline File Sharing

Send and receive files securely without an internet connection or any data usage with any other Opera Mini user in seconds.