Zoom Cloud Meetings 5.6.0.1592 Update – Enhanced Chat, Phone Features and More

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The popularity of Zoom Cloud Meetings skyrocketed last year and the app is now the “de-facto” video calling app. Since Zoom has a massive influx of users, it should come as no surprise to find out that the developers are constantly improving the app’s performances by adding bug fixes and new features. In fact, a new update that sports the 5.6.0.1592 version number is now available to download.

Zoom Cloud Meetings 5.6.0.1592 Update

As previously noted, the new update is changing Zoom’s version number to 5.6.0.1592 on Android. We are advising all Zoom fans to download the update as soon as possible, especially since it is available directly via OTA (over the air) channels. The only requirement is to have access to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

Check out the full patch notes for the new update below:

Changes to existing features

-Enhancement to 3-way calling for Zoom Phone

Meeting/webinar features

-Additional authentication option: Users in my account

Webinar features

-Enhanced practice session and live webinar notifications

Chat features

-Enhanced search filter: @me mentions

-Easier emoji selection

Phone features

-Call monitoring for shared line groups

-Recover call history, voicemail and recordings

-Bypass waiting room when elevating call to meeting

Resolved Issues

-Minor bug fixes

Top Features

Here are the top features that Zoom offers:

VIDEO MEETINGS FROM ANYWHERE

-Best video meeting quality

-Easily join a meeting or start an instant meeting with phone, email, or company contacts

COLLABORATE ON-THE-GO

-Best Android device content and mobile screen sharing quality

-Co-annotate over shared content

-Real-time whiteboard collaboration on Android tablets

UNLIMITED MESSAGING (WITH PHOTOS, FILES, AND MORE)

-Reach people instantly to easily send messages, files, images, links, and gifs

-Quickly respond or react to threaded conversations with emojis

-Create or join public and private chat channels

MAKE, RECEIVE, AND MANAGE PHONE CALLS

-Effortlessly make or receive calls with your business number

-Get voicemail and call recording with transcripts

-Use call delegation to make/receive calls on behalf of others

-Setup auto-receptionists to autonomously answer and route calls

AND MORE….

-Safe driving mode while on the road

-Use your Android app to start your meeting or for direct share in Zoom Rooms

-Join Zoom Webinars

-Works over WiFi, 5G, 4G/LTE, and 3G networks