Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is Now Live – New Guns, Buffs, Bug Fixes, and More

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is here! The new 1.34 update is now available to download and it introduces a bundle of exciting features, new weapons, bug fixes, and more. Today we will check out the full patch notes for the update so that everyone can see what’s coming next.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded – Full Patch Notes

GENERAL

Fixed Dev Error 6634 for Xbox.

Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia.

GAMEPLAY

Armor should now spawn consistently as ground loot across all matches.

The Tactical Map has been updated: You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping. When hovering over some pingable objects you’ll now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you’re pointing at. It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another. Changed “Delete Pings” text to “Remove My Pings”.

On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.

In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.

With keyboard/mouse or any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short time will let you clear all your placed pings at once.

WEAPONS

The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.

Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report.

ATTACHMENTS

The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.

The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.

Smooth zoom/variable zoom scopes will now properly mount on vertical walls.

Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.

Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects.

OPERATORS

Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.

DOWNLOAD

The Season Two Reloaded update will have a download size of approximately 52.0 – 57.8 GB for owners of the free-to-play Warzone, who are up to date with the latest updates on either (or both) games.

This Warzone download is a larger file size due to the optimization of data.