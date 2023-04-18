Oppo Find N2 Flip Brings a Spotify Widget on the Cover Display

Who said that only Samsung or Huawei could create powerful foldable phones? Oppo has jumped on the bandwagon as well, and their device is pretty interesting: the Oppo Find N2.

Oppo’s foldable device came out last year in December, and it stands out for a few powerful features. We can mention the huge 6.8-inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED main display, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (4 nm) chipset, and more.

Let’s get this one out of our system together: foldable phones need more widgets on the cover screen! That’s one of the main purposes of foldable smartphones, to provide relevant information without the need to unfold them all the time.

Oppo Find N2 Flip now has a Spotify widget

According to XDA, Oppo has added a Spotify widget to the cover display of its Oppo Find N2 Flip through a recent update, along with speech-to-text support.

What the update means is that users will have faster access to enhanced music controls for Spotify, one of the best music streaming services that are available out there.

As for the speech-text-display support that’s also available on the cover display, it means that users of the foldable device can now have a new way of interacting with messages and text fields. They can send more personalized messages without the need to open the phone itself.

The foldable smartphone business might get out of hand soon, considering that such devices are becoming more and more powerful.

The new update containing the Spotify widget and the speech-to-text support for the Oppo Find N2 Flip is currently rolling out, which means that you should get it in a matter of days if you’re among those who have such a phone. Being patient is crucial, as well as keeping your smartphone connected to a WiFi network.

What do you think about the new update for the Oppo Find N2 Flip?