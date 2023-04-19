POCO F5 Emerges on Geekbench 5 Before Release

Off the top of the regular person’s head, plenty of Xiaomi smartphones can be mentioned that follow the good ol’ “cheap and powerful” recipe. That’s how the Chinese brand has gathered attention, and there aren’t strong reasons to believe that a different method will be applied anytime soon.

The fans of the Poco series have relatively high expectations of the upcoming Poco F5 smartphone. According to a reliable leakster, the information has emerged online confirming that the upcoming device has already appeared on Geekbench 5.

Poco F5 is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset

Although some folks were betting on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to be powering the upcoming POCO F5 phone, the new leak in question comes to shatter their dreams. It seems that the Geebench listing of the POCO F5 reveals that the device will only be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor. That’s not bad at all, don’t get us wrong! But perhaps anybody could agree that there was room for more.

POCO F5 Indian🇮🇳 version (23049PCD8I) has appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM & Android 13 OS.#POCOF5 #POCO pic.twitter.com/hIMNangC07 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) April 19, 2023

Xiaomi might have fallen short a bit in recent years compared to the success of other top smartphone manufacturing companies such as Samsung, Apple, or Huawei. But it can only be a matter of time until Xiaomi will shine once again, as any successful company has its periods when not everything is fine and dandy.

It’s nice to see that the POCO F5 will also feature the Android 13 operating system out of the box, and let’s face it, pretty much nobody was thinking otherwise. Xiaomi is practically condemned to rely on Google’s latest version of Android, as that’s one of the sure ways to keep up with the huge competition out there.

Would you be willing to buy the upcoming POCO F5 smartphone when it launches? Feel free to tell us your opinion in the comment section of this article!