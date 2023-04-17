Half-Life 2 Will Have Better Graphics Than Ever Thanks to RTX Remix

Let’s face it: a lot of the first-person shooter games of nowadays are just boring. And you know what? It’s absolutely normal to be likewise due to the enormous number of such games that have been released throughout the decades. It’s just almost impossible as a game developer to brink something completely new!

That’s why any gamer should consider returning back to the roots – in our case, back to the roots of first-person shooters. Half-Life is one of the iconic titles that defined the genre, and it was revived back in 2004, meaning almost 20 years ago. But now, it will feature more advanced graphics than ever, which means that you might consider playing it again!

Half-Life modder works on a path-tracing mod for the game using RTX Remix

NVIDIA made it possible for its Portal RTX Remix Runtime to become open-source. Therefore, the modding community won’t hesitate to jump in and do its thing. They have the possibility to add ray tracing to Source games and mods without any changes to runtime.

NVIDIA just open-sourced their Portal RTX Remix Runtime for the modding community to use. This allows modders to add ray tracing to existing Source games/mods without changes to runtime. Modder @igorzdrowowicz has already got this working on Half-Life 2 and it looks stunning… pic.twitter.com/8ukCsmILXm — LambdaGeneration (@LambdaGen) April 12, 2023

In case you’re not aware of what Half-Life 2 means, behold a description of the game via Steam:

“1998. HALF-LIFE sends a shock through the game industry with its combination of pounding action and continuous, immersive storytelling. Valve’s debut title wins more than 50 game-of-the-year awards on its way to being named “Best PC Game Ever” by PC Gamer, and launches a franchise with more than eight million retail units sold worldwide. NOW. By taking the suspense, challenge and visceral charge of the original, and adding startling new realism and responsiveness, Half-Life 2 opens the door to a world where the player’s presence affects everything around them, from the physical environment to the behaviors even the emotions of both friends and enemies.”

You have the chance to buy Halff-Life 2 from Steam for only 9.75 euros.