Overwatch 2 Might Fix a Big Issue of the Prequel

Fans will have to wait until October for Overwatch 2 to come out. After plenty of time when Blizzard Entertainment has been dead silent, the company is finally launching a sequel for the futuristic shooter that came out six years ago.

Overwatch 2 will even be free to play, and who can possibly NOT be excited about such news? The upcoming game will be available for Windows PC, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

But yet again, you might not have heard already what the best news about Overwatch 2 is!

Overwatch 2 will get long-term updates

According to CNET, Overwatch 2 will be updated with new content and battle passes every season. This is practically a fix for the first game’s biggest flaw since there was no support for long-term updates there.

A new era begins along with the release of Overwatch 2, the game that’s scheduled to launch on October 4. Robotic beings with devastating fists and powerful lasers will represent something usual in this upcoming title, where teamwork will also play a huge role!

Here’s what Activision Blizzard said about Overwatch 2:

“Overwatch 2 is launching in early access with dynamic new PvP content releasing on Windows® PC and Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™ consoles on October 4, kicking off the next chapter for Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed team-based shooter. Featuring a new five-versus-five multiplayer format with cross-platform play and cross-platform progression, Overwatch 2’s PvP experience is designed to offer incredible and fresh competitive gameplay with a new, free-to-play model and major game updates such as new heroes, hero reworks, maps, modes, and premium cosmetics.”

Do you have what it takes to join the endless action in Overwatch 2? Feel free to tell us which one of the exciting features you want the most!