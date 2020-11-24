OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 is Now Available for OnePlus 8T with Camera Improvements and New Features

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If there is one thing that makes OnePlus stand out from all the other tech giants, then it has to be the fact that OnePlus makes it a priority to release software updates for its latest smartphones as soon as possible. With that being said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that a brand-new software release is available for OnePlus 8T. The operating system update sports the OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

OnePlus Releases OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 Update

As previously noted, the new update for OnePlus 8T sports the OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 version number. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, the only requirement to access all the improvements that it brings is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. If the update doesn’t pop up automatically, it can always be manually triggered by accessing the “Updates” section in the Settings panel.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements that the latest OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update introduces:

System

Increased the success rate when registering fingerprint and improved experience

Optimized the media file scanning feature to make searching faster

Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life

Fixed the issue that the app cache has not been deleted correctly after the app uninstalled

Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock

Optimized system performance and improve stability

Camera

Optimized camera white balance and improved imaging quality

Network

Continuously optimize network connection stability and improved gaming experience

Improve the stability of video calls

The update is available to downloader under multiple build numbers, depending on your region:

IN: 11.0.5.6.KB05DA

EU: 11.0.5.6.KB05BA

NA: 11.0.5.6.KB05AA​

Final Words

As we can see in the patch notes, the new update for OnePlus 8T is a major release that comes with a bundle of improvements. Therefore, we are advising all OnePlus 8T fans to access the update as soon as possible.