Among Us 2020.11.17 Update is Now Available with Balance Changes and Bug Fixes

Among Us 2020.11.17 Update is Now Available with Balance Changes and Bug...

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Many people think that graphics are what makes a game fun, but this is not always the case and Among Us is here to prove that the gameplay experience is far more important. Among Us is a really fun game that provided people with a platform where they can play online with their friends and family members. One of the reasons why the mobile game’s popularity skyrocketed during this past couple of months is because it is cross-platform. This means that you can play the game on any device that you own.

If you like playing Among Us on your Android-powered smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the mobile game have published a brand-new update that sports the 2020.11.17 version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Among Us 2020.11.17 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new 2020.11.17 update for Among Us is a high-priority release that everyone should download as soon as possible. Fortunately, the update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, and therefore, the only requirement to download the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Furthermore, the new update for Among Us weighs in at 76.4MB and it is targeting smartphones that are running on the latest Android 11 operating system. On the bright side of things, the new update is also compatible with older smartphones because it requires a minimum of Android 4.4 KitKat in order to run.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements that the new update introduces:

Balance changes:

– Comms sabotage hides task arrows

– Comms red light no longer immediately responds to the correct position.

Bug fixes:

– Fix camera flinging on security cams

– Fix inaccurate admin table on Polus

– Fix Polus panels reachable through walls

– Fix solo-complete reactor/seismic exploit

– Fix align engine exploit and softlock