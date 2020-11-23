PUBG Mobile 1.1.0 Update – New Metro Events, Rewards and Items

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

PUBG Mobile is the most popular mobile game in the world and there is a good reason for that. The game does a great job of combining action-packed gameplay with well-rounded shooting mechanics that players love. If you are a big fan of PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update is now available to download for PUBG Mobile and it brings the mobile game’s version number to 1.1.0.

PUBG Mobile 1.1.0 Update

PUBG Mobile fans rejoice! A new update that sports the 1.1.0 version number is now available for download. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all of the mobile game’s fans are eligible to access it right away. The only requirement is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network and enough free internal storage space.

What’s New?

The question that all PUBG Mobile fans must be asking right now is what’s new? The update comes with a bundle of new features and improvements that are taking the gameplay experience to the next level. Lets’ go ahead and check out the patch notes:

Metro-Themed Interface & Rewards: Get Artyom or Anna at Lv. 1, the new Night Terror Set awaits at Lv. 100.

New Metro Events: Unlock the adventure, get great rewards.

Group Up with Friends: Purchase RP to group up with friends, and level up together for extra rewards! Erangel Metro-Themed Gameplay.

Underground Metro stations, monsters, and Radiation Zones will appear on the Erangel map.

Get around quickly using metro lines that will randomly appear in Erangel.

